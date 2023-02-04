Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two cute individuals who are presently receiving a lot of attention and love from all their fans for all sorts of right reasons. For the unversed, the two of them don’t really have a background in the entertainment space and well, no wonder, it is entirely on the basis of hard work, dedication and efforts that they have managed to make it count in the Hindi film industry. While Sidharth Malhotra recently competed 10 years in the Hindi film fraternity after making his debut with SOTY in the year 2012, Kiara started gaining prominence and fandom to a great extent after Kabir Singh and from there onwards, things changed drastically for her..

Both Kiara and Sid have worked together in the 2021 blockbuster Shershah and fans simply loved their stunning on-screen chemistry. Well, not just on-screen buzz ladies and and rumour have been rife about the two of them apparently dating. Not just that, reports in the media also emerged about how they are apparently planning to get married in 2023 earlier. Well, right now, the reports have turned out to be true and how. The wedding as per media reports is set to take place on February 6 at Jaisalmer and we are super excited. Amidst all the happy wedding buzz ladies and gentlemen, an adorable video of the two of them is going viral where which was shot long back from their ‘Shershaah’ shoot diaries and well, as expected, we are loving it. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and supremely entertaining in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, absolutely amazing right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com