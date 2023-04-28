Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm

Check out this stunning BTS video of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most admired and droolworthy divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the longest time since 2000 decade and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them and how. The diva has achieved tremendous amount of success and fandom in all these years and well, that’s why, her loyal legion of fans love to shower her with unconditional love and support always for all the right reasons. Her social media game is literally lit and that’s what we admire the most about her.

Check out this old throwback video of Katrina Kaif while shooting for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song:

While Katrina Kaif has in her career been a part of several iconic songs, music videos and movies, the diva has also been absolutely fantastic and prolific when it comes to dance numbers. Be it Sheila Ki Jawani or Chikni Chameli, Katrina Kaif has hit it out of the park in everything that she’s done. Well, one such song that achieved a lot of love and stardom was ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ that was a recreation in the film “Sooryavanshi”. While we all have seen the song and how her chemistry was in it with Akshay Kumar, have you all seen the BTS video from the same? Well, check out if you haven’t seen already. See below folks –

She will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi.