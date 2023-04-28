ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm

Check out this stunning BTS video of Katrina Kaif

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 17:38:06
Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm

Katrina Kaif is one of the most admired and droolworthy divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the longest time since 2000 decade and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them and how. The diva has achieved tremendous amount of success and fandom in all these years and well, that’s why, her loyal legion of fans love to shower her with unconditional love and support always for all the right reasons. Her social media game is literally lit and that’s what we admire the most about her.

Check out this old throwback video of Katrina Kaif while shooting for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song:

While Katrina Kaif has in her career been a part of several iconic songs, music videos and movies, the diva has also been absolutely fantastic and prolific when it comes to dance numbers. Be it Sheila Ki Jawani or Chikni Chameli, Katrina Kaif has hit it out of the park in everything that she’s done. Well, one such song that achieved a lot of love and stardom was ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ that was a recreation in the film “Sooryavanshi”. While we all have seen the song and how her chemistry was in it with Akshay Kumar, have you all seen the BTS video from the same? Well, check out if you haven’t seen already. See below folks –

Work Front:

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this video of Katrina Kaif? She will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's seetimaar 'chikni chameli' moment
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's seetimaar 'chikni chameli' moment
Katrina Kaif is a vision in "sunshine vibes", we are in love
Katrina Kaif is a vision in "sunshine vibes", we are in love
Katrina Kaif shows how fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand
Katrina Kaif shows how fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"
Latest Stories
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest
Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest
Read Latest News