Katrina Kaif is one of the most enigmatic and charming ladies in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the very beginning of her career in the early years of the 2000 decade till now, Katrina Kaif has grown tremendously as a professional and how. She’s done all sorts of nice and engaging commercial movies that have been huge success stories in the true and genuine sense of the term. Katrina Kaif is today well settled in her personal life as well as her professional life. She’s presently married to actor Vicky Kaushal with whom she’s been in love for a long time. As far as work is concerned, she also has big projects like Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas alongside the amazing Vijay Sethupathi.

Check out this interesting viral video of Katrina Kaif:

When it comes to someone like Katrina Kaif, you normally expect majority of her job to be done nicely by her staff and house help. However, there was this one time during Covid-19 pandemic when maintaining physical distancing was the key to avoid the spread of the virus. It was around that time when Katrina Kaif had shared a super adorable video of herself washing and cleaning the dishes all by herself. The video is presently going viral all over internet and well, we are truly in awe. See below folks –

Well, aren’t you all super impressed and happy with the kind of content Katrina Kaif uploaded on her social media at that time? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com