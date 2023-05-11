Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘saree-al’ moment is magic

Kriti Sanon’s saree saga happens to be awestrikingly surreal, the video from her timeline is giving us nothing but pure goals. We have shared the video below, check it out-

Kriti Sanon‘s fashion repertoire is a seamless blend of elegance and trendiness. With an eye for detail and an innate ability to carry off any outfit with utmost grace, Kriti Sanon continues to leave fashion enthusiasts in awe, cementing her status as a true fashionista to watch.

Kriti Sanon in stylish blue saree

Kriti Sanon exuded timeless elegance as she effortlessly donned a sheer saree that beautifully showcased an exquisite ice-blue hue. The designer georgette saree was adorned with a silver border, adorned with intricate sequin detailing and delicate white embroidery, adding a touch of enchantment to the ensemble. Kriti skillfully draped the saree in a traditional manner, with a pleated pallu gracefully cascading over her shoulder.

Elevating the look further was her embellished bralette-style blouse, featuring a daring plunging neckline and matching sequin work and white embroidery, infusing a hint of glamour into the attire. To complement her aesthetic, Kriti opted for a dainty matching bindi and opted for her lustrous, lightly blow-dried brown hair styled with a sleek middle partition, accentuating her overall allure.

In sheer black saree

As the transitions happen in the video, we can see her looking absolutely stunner in a sheer cheeky black saree with golden embellishments. The diva completed the look with a sheer shimmery sleeveless blouse. The actress rounded it off with mid-parted sleek hairdo. She completed the look with bold makeup look and sheer accessories to accentuate the entire look.

Check out video below-

Work Front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Bhediya. The actress earned praises for her role in the movie. As of now she is geared up for the movie Adipurush. The movie shall also star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the leads.