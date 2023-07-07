Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer

The makers of Jailer have unveiled the scorching track ‘Kaavaalaa‘ from the film Jailer. This high-energy song showcases the captivating duo of Tamannaah and Thalaivar, set against a tribal backdrop. The music video highlights the Superstar’s impressive dance moves and the ‘iconic sunglass step’, which is sure to create a buzz on the internet. Tamannaah’s electrifying dance moves and striking costumes add to the visual allure of the song, making it a must-watch for fans.

Tamannaah and superstar Rajinikanth win hearts

The video garnered a lot of love in no time from the fans. The single in no time crossed 7 million views on YouTube. The makers sharing the song sequence on YouTube wrote, “Watch the official lyric video of the much anticipated, high-octane first single “Kaavaalaa” from the movie “Jailer”. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh.”

Here take a look at the video-

Details about Kaavaalaa

The song “Kaavaalaa” from the movie Jailer is gaining popularity, and listening to it, it’s all worth it, is what we can say. It is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is well-known for his music. The lyrics are written by Arunraja Kamaraj, adding meaningful words to the song. The vocals are performed by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, who bring the song to life with their singing. Anirudh Ravichander also handled the composition, arrangement, and programming of the music. The song features beautiful flute and woodwind melodies played by Navin and the soulful violin by Ananthakrrishnan. The rhythmic beats are created by Shashank Vijay on the darbuka, and Vedha plays the morsing instrument. The music is further enhanced by keyboards, synthesizers, and programmed rhythms by Anirudh Ravichander, with additional contributions from Kalyan, Shashank Vijay, Arish, and Pradeep PJ. Ananthakrrishnan catered as the music advisor, and Sajith Satya offered creative consultancy. “Kaavaalaa” is a collaborative effort that promises a non-stop groove.