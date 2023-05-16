ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor greets fans in super humble manner, fans impressed

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and admired actors that we have in the country today and we love him. His fans love him wholeheartedly for all the right reasons. Well, right now, a video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral where he's greeting his fans.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 09:33:22
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest and most loved actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been killing it with his presence in the entertainment space for the longest time and well, his consistency in the box office speaks volumes of the body of work he has in the professional space. He’s been a part of the movie industry for more than a decade and well, we are truly and genuinely proud of his growth as a professional. His fans love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, literally anything and everything from his end goes viral. He’s very sweet and humble as a personality to deal with and that’s why, his fans love him all the way more.

Check out this viral video of Ranbir Kapoor engaging with his fans for selfies and videos:

Ranbir Kapoor is a star of the masses and that’s why, whenever he gets spotted in public, fans and admirers always surround him for all the good reasons. Well, this time, the good-looking and charming “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” actor was spotted wearing a beanie cap and engaging with his fans for stunning selfies and videos and well, we truly love it and how. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super fun, right folks? Brilliant for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

