Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment industry since the very beginning of his career and that’s why, come what may, each and every movie project of his has always managed to get a lot of love and traction from fans for real. As far as 2022 was concerned ladies and gentlemen, Ranbir Kapoor delivered 2 big projects in the form of Shamshera and Brahmastra and well, as far as box office success is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Brahmastra was a bigger hit indeed. Well, if that was good, we are now eagerly waiting for Animal which is his next. The movie is made by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it also stars the modern-day sensation Rashmika Mandanna in it.

For quite a long time, Ranbir Kapoor has been involved in the shooting process for quite a long time. Not just that, he’s also currently busy getting involved in the promotions of his next aka ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Amidst all this, he’s also completed the shoot of his next “Animal”. At the wrap up party, he was seen dancing his heart out on Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and well, we love it for real. Well, do you want to check out the video? See below folks –

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from KNPH at the Animal wrap party. #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/U3VXOnrsfX — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) February 22, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain't it? Wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks?