Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini

Ritabhari Chakraborty is making hearts flutter with her sensual glam in her latest avatar. Known for her Fatafati performance, the diva never misses a chance to impress her fans. Here take a look.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Sensual Glam

The diva is currently enjoying vacations in Thailand. She dropped a video of herself in monokini from the beach. In the video, she beautifully slips into sensual glam, wearing a blue monokini with cut-outs around the curves. She looked stunning as she rounded a scarf around her waist.

In contrast, pair of pearl earrings, bold winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and an open frizzy hairstyle. She posed with a thread defining her figure throughout the video. She posed in the open nature, flaunting her beauty. Her beach life looks cool.

In the caption, she wrote, “That frizzy beach hair.” The queen of hearts always amazes me with her style. Though her hairs were messy, she exuded glamour and sensual vibes.

Ritabhari Chakraborty has a huge fandom on her Instagram and regularly treats her fans with glamorous avatars. She has 3.5 million followers on her profile. She is among the highest-paid stars featured in films like Fatafati, Ogo Bodhu Sundari, Pari, Bawal, Shesh Theke Shuru, and many others.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s sensual glam in Thailand? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorites.