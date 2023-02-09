Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love for many years . However. It was only recently a few days back when they got married that they made their relationship official and public. Romance started to brew between the two for the first time when they worked together in Shershaah and ever since then, their was no looking back for this adorable couple. The couple got married in a lavish and extravagant way in Jaisalmer in presence of their close family, friends and relatives and soon after that, they decided to return to Delhi together.

The couple were earlier spotted at Jaisalmer airport from where they took a flight to Delhi for Sidharth’s home. Soon, after reaching the spot, they were seen twinning in red in grand style as they distributed sweets for the media and paparazzi and well, the gesture was an adorable one indeed. See the viral video below –

Well, what’s your take on these cute videos ladies and gentlemen? Supremely adorable and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com