ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey

Tamannaah felt a strong connection to her Indian identity even though she was in a different country. She mentioned that the people who lined the streets with her made her feel like she was back in India

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 20:30:09
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey 843193

Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress, shared a video from New Jersey to celebrate Independence Day. In the video, she is shown being warmly welcomed by people on the streets. She shared this video on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I felt really happy to be part of the India Day Parade in New Jersey, even though I was far away from India.”

Tamannaah felt a strong connection to her Indian identity even though she was in a different country. She mentioned that the people who lined the streets with her made her feel like she was back in India. She also talked about how nice it was to meet and talk to everyone there.

She thanked the people of New Jersey for the amazing experience she had during the celebrations. She said that the energy and unity she saw there made her feel really good. Tamannaah also said that the Indian flag, also known as the Tiranga, always stands for strength and unity, no matter where you are. She wished everyone a ‘Happy Independence Day’ and shared her love for the country.

Check out the video-

Tamannaah’s video and words showed that she had a great time celebrating Independence Day in New Jersey and that being far from home didn’t stop her from feeling proud of her Indian heritage. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security to meet her at an event 841460
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan breaches security to meet her at an event
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841144
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports] 841123
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate
Tamannaah Bhatia Glows In Red Shimmer For Jailer Launch; See Pics 839084
Tamannaah Bhatia Glows In Red Shimmer For Jailer Launch; See Pics
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838853
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures
Latest Stories
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843139
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 843358
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843353
Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans 843333
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish 843255
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish
Read Latest News