Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey

Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress, shared a video from New Jersey to celebrate Independence Day. In the video, she is shown being warmly welcomed by people on the streets. She shared this video on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I felt really happy to be part of the India Day Parade in New Jersey, even though I was far away from India.”

Tamannaah felt a strong connection to her Indian identity even though she was in a different country. She mentioned that the people who lined the streets with her made her feel like she was back in India. She also talked about how nice it was to meet and talk to everyone there.

She thanked the people of New Jersey for the amazing experience she had during the celebrations. She said that the energy and unity she saw there made her feel really good. Tamannaah also said that the Indian flag, also known as the Tiranga, always stands for strength and unity, no matter where you are. She wished everyone a ‘Happy Independence Day’ and shared her love for the country.

Tamannaah's video and words showed that she had a great time celebrating Independence Day in New Jersey and that being far from home didn't stop her from feeling proud of her Indian heritage.