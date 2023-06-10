Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali

A few months back, the charming Tamannaah Bhatia found herself deep in the hearts of Ahmedabad, where she couldn’t resist indulging in a lip-smacking Gujarati Thali with her friends. The Baahubali actress graced the popular Rajwadu restaurant, a beloved place not only for the common folk but also for the glitterati.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Rajwadu venture

As she strolled through the corridors of this regal place, waves of amusement and the tantalizing aroma of good food followed in her wake. With a grand royal thali before her, the actress enjoyed a lip-smacking food, savouring every delectable dish that crossed her path.

From the tantalizing curries to the crisp, flaky puris, her taste buds were treated to a symphony of flavours. And let’s not forget about the desserts! With each heavenly bite, her joy multiplied, leaving her with a sweet and satisfied smile. Oh, what a marvellous time she had at Rajwadu, where royalty and deliciousness united to create a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified

Feast fit for a K̶i̶n̶g̶ Queen 👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Tamannaah has a series of exciting projects lined up in her professional journey. In a recent sighting near the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, she was spotted alongside the renowned megastar Chiranjeevi, engrossed in the filming of their upcoming venture, “Bholaa Shankar.” Tamannaah effortlessly portrayed the role of a lawyer, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Moreover, the talented actress is all set to make her remarkable debut in the Malayalam film industry. She will be seen opposite the esteemed actor Dileep in Arun Gopy’s highly anticipated film, “Bandra.” This new endeavor marks a significant milestone in Tamannaah’s career, as she explores new territories and showcases her acting prowess to a wider audience. Adding to her impressive lineup, Tamannaah recently wrapped up the filming for the movie “Jailer,” where she shares the screen with none other than the legendary Rajinikanth.