Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia leaves internet baffled with her green pantsuit look at Jee Karda promotions

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 22:05:05
Tamannaah Bhatia has once again captured everyone’s attention with her stunning fashion choices, and her recent appearance at the Jee Karda promotions was no exception. The actress stepped out in a mesmerizing green pantsuit that left the fashion world in awe. Her ensemble showcased a fashion-forward blend of sophistication and edginess.

Tamannaah’s style in the green pantsuit

Tamannaah’s pantsuit featured a cropped blazer that exuded a sense of power and confidence. The blazer, in a vibrant shade of green, was embellished with hanging golden belts at the front, adding a touch of glamour and intrigue. By leaving it open, she effortlessly showcased her sartorial flair.

Beneath the blazer, Tamannaah donned a sheer, body-skimming green top, which added a subtle allure to her overall look. The high-waisted green pants not only accentuated her figure but also lent a sense of elegance to the ensemble. The choice of green for the entire outfit was a bold and refreshing departure from traditional neutral tones, showcasing Tamannaah’s fearless fashion sensibilities.

While the pantsuit ensemble was undeniably chic, it was the details that truly made heads turn. The blazer featured a daring backless cutout, adding an unexpected twist to the otherwise tailored look. This daring element added an element of intrigue and playfulness, making the outfit truly unforgettable.

Tamannaah expertly styled her hair in a messy bun, effortlessly combining sophistication with a hint of carefree charm. Her minimal makeup allowed the vibrant green hues of the outfit to take centre stage, ensuring that all eyes were on her remarkable ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia continues to push boundaries and captivate with her fashion choices. Her green pantsuit look at the Jee Karda promotions definitely proves why she headlines with her fashion picks.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

