"We Are Bachchans..." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To Karan Johar's Partial Statement About Khans

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Apr,2023 20:12:53
Karan Johar‘s show Koffee With Karan is one of the most controversial Indian film celebrity shows. Every season there brews some new connections as well as disputes. And this old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blunt reaction to Karan Johar’s partial statement is going viral online. Read more to find out.

This viral clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reaction is from the fourth season of the show Koffee With Karan. The actress appeared at the front along with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. In her mannered way, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted to Karan Johar’s biased question. Karan Johar asked Aishwarya and Abhishek, “Shah Rukh, Saif, Amir, Salman, the Khan of all seasons would be.” Reacting to this, Abhishek Bachchan said, “There are more actors, there are more actors in the industry.”

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a polite manner, said, “We are Bachchans for all seasons, we are Bachchans for all seasons, and my name is not Khan.” In reply, Karan Johar signed, “Oh God!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been evident with her views on every topic or question you ask her. She has always given savage replies to whatever question you ask her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Work

The actress was last seen in the South film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which performed well at the box office. On the other hand, she will be the next feature in the second part of the same film.

Read Latest News