Wedding Guest Wardrobe Essentials: Saiee Manjrekar and Shruti Haasan’s ethnic styling tips

Saiee M Manjrekar and Shruti Haasan are about to school us in the fine art of ethnic glam – just in time for the wedding season extravaganza!

As the wedding season makes its grand entrance, it’s time to take notes from the ethnic fashion gurus, Saiee M Manjrekar and Shruti Haasan, the dynamic duo from Tollywood. Saiee, the enchanting debutante of Dabangg 3 fame, is a vision in green, flaunting a tie-dye saree with a palatial ruffle border that screams elegance. With sleek straight hair, killer eyebrows, dewy eyes, and pink lips, she’s the epitome of traditional charm. Drop earrings add the final touch, making Saiee’s ethnic ensemble perfect for any wedding fiesta.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Shruti Haasan, the Gothic goddess, surprising us with her ethnic avatar. The actress can be seen in a black divine corseted gown with a veil that’s more Indo-Western magic than traditional wear. The corset bodice steals the spotlight with its spectacular embellishments. Shruti, with a high sleek bun and bold makeup, pulls off the fusion look effortlessly. Diamond ear studs add a touch of sparkle, making Shruti’s ensemble a showstopper in the realm of ethnic fashion.

So, whether you’re in the mood for Saiee’s classic grace or Shruti’s fusion finesse, these Tollywood divas have your ethnic fashion game covered for the wedding season. Get ready to turn heads and dance the night away in style!