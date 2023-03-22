Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and admired actors in the country in today’s time. Right from the time he made his debut with ‘Heropanti’ till today, he’s truly proven his mettle and potential many times like a true-blue swagger and well, he never really fails to impress for real. While he’s truly a master when it comes to the action genre, he’s certainly trying to do his best to ace other genres as well to become a modern-day superstar. While Tiger Shroff has a humongous fan following among the gen-Z teenage crowd, his biggest fan following actually comes from young children who literally activate their ‘seeti maar’ mode whenever they see him. Be it for his sensational dancing skills or for his fitness abilities and movements, he’s quite a rage and a sensation for real.

Tiger Shroff has truly got a really amazing and lit social media handle and well, that’s why, whenever he shares nice and interesting videos on fitness and health, netizens as well as all his fans all over the country feel immensely inspired. He’s considered to be a real fitness icon in our country. But hey, have you all ever wondered as to why so? Well, one of the biggest reason behind the same is that unlike many other heroes who train their body just for a certain day or shoot, Tiger Shroff maintains his fitness level the same way 24/7 and 365 days. Additionally, he also maintains a wonderful diet which helps him come up with such swag. All these reasons are good enough to be a modern-day fitness icon in this country.

