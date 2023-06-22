ADVERTISEMENT
What's happening at Shriya Saran's end?

Shriya Saran delighted her fans on International Yoga Day by treating them to a delightful photodump on her Instagram. The talented actress showcased her yoga prowess, leaving everyone in awe. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 07:35:11
The enchanting Shriya Saran delighted her fans on International Yoga Day by treating them to a delightful photodump on her Instagram. The talented actress showcased her yoga prowess, leaving everyone in awe. Capturing precious moments of her yoga practice, Shriya effortlessly demonstrated various asanas with grace and finesse.

Shriya Saran’s Yoga Day special photodump

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the series, she expressed her gratitude towards her mother for introducing her to the transformative practice and to yoga instructor Vinod Bijalwan for further nurturing her skills. Shriya also extended her appreciation to Sarva Yoga Studios for being a constant source of inspiration on her yogic journey. It is evident that yoga holds a significant place in Shriya Saran’s life, and her dedication to the practice shines through in each captured moment. As fans rejoiced in witnessing the actress’s proficiency and passion, Shriya Saran once again reminded us of the profound impact that yoga can have on our physical and mental well-being.

Sharing the photodump, Shriya wrote, “Happy yoga day
Thank you @vinod.bijalwan Yoga is very important part of my life . Grateful that I learned it from my mom , now from @vinod.bijalwan Thank you @sarvayogastudios for always inspiring .”

Have a look-

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga isn’t just about striking poses; it’s a magical journey that takes you on a path to mental well-being. It’s like a soothing balm for your mind, releasing tension and inviting tranquility to take center stage. Bid farewell to anxiety and wave goodbye to the blues, because yoga has your back. So roll out your mat, embrace the serenity, and let yoga be your secret recipe for a fun-filled and fulfilled life. Namaste to that!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

