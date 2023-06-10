ADVERTISEMENT
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen together in the movie Brahmastra last year. The couple is currently enjoying parenthood together and her wonderful parents to Raha

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 00:35:15
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make a wonderful couple, no doubt in that. The couple tied the knot last year April, and also welcomed their first child in November 2022. The two are now proud parents to Raha, their daughter. Before their wedding bells rang in the city, we all knew how the two were madly in love with each other and dated for years.

But while their love story remains one of the celebrated, we are also very aware of their past relationships too. Given that, Ranbir-Deepika’s relationship has been quite on the toast. Given their onscreen chemistry and off-screen love, the couple was one of the most celebrated couples in the town.

Talking of their onscreen chemistry, it reminds us of their fantastic and dynamic work in the movie Tamasha (2015). Painting a magnificent work together, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is still hailed as a masterpiece amongst the movie buffs.

However, for those unacquainted with the fact that Alia Bhatt, before Deepika Padukone was on the hit list to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But Imtiaz Ali dismissed the actress from being a part of the cast, stating that she was ‘too young’ as mentioned in a report by Men XP. And guess what? It was Ranbir who referred her name to Imtiaz after watching her performance in the movie Highway.

Imtiaz Ali, talking about why he dismissed Alia from casting, said, “Ranbir has always believed that Alia has a lot of potential as an actor. So, he had suggested her name, and asked if she fits the role. But she is too young for the part.”

