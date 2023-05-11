ADVERTISEMENT
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra

Katrina Kaif’s throwback pictures from the winters at home are truly some moments to cherish upon. Here take a look at the pictures, as we get wowed with her looks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 08:57:25
Popular actress Katrina Kaif has recently captivated her fans by sharing an exclusive glimpse of her new residence, where she has been residing since tying the knot with fellow actor Vicky Kaushal. In a series of photographs, the star can be seen radiating joy as she comfortably lounges on the couch in her charming abode. The post swiftly gained immense traction, with admirers showering praise on Katrina not only for her exquisite appearance but also for the eye-catching Sabyasachi single-thread mangalsutra she proudly wore.

The couple’s love story has made the entire nation to go awe. However, while throughout their romantic involvement, both the stars remained tight-lipped, the duo left their fans all by surprise with their wedding in Rajasthan. The pictures went viral all across the internet.

Her style file in beige sweater

The chic beige knit sweater can anyday take the notice of the fashion lovers, hailing from the renowned clothing brand Self Portrait. This delightful piece showcases a taupe cable knit cardigan, adorned with a zip-through style and an elegantly oversized collar. The intricately designed knit patterns gracefully embellish the torso and sleeves, while the ribbed detailing adds a touch of sophistication to the gathered cuffs, hem, and the collar’s exaggerated form.

The outfit looks all cosy and perfect for the lazy winter mornings. While winter is months away from now, but there isn’t any harm to celebrate Katrina’s style throughout.

Work Front

Katrina Kaif has some big-budget movies in the pipeline. Starting from Tiger 3 to Jee Le Zara. The actress also wrapped up for shooting for her upcoming movie Merry Christmas.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

