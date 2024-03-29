Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde and Jannat Zubair are newsmakers with their fashion. They graced their look in a similar yellow saree. So, let's check out who looks captivating in the traditional six-yard saree.

A threadwork saree features intricate embroidery crafted with delicate threads, adding exquisite detail and elegance to traditional outfits and making them a timeless choice for special occasions. These beautiful embroidery on sarees add a new charm to a six-yard saree. The stunning entertainment divas Pooja Hegde and Jannat graced their looks in similar yellow threadwork sarees. So, it will be interesting to see who styles it better and looks more captivating.

Pooja Hegde In Threadwork Saree

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a refreshing yellow organza saree featuring golden and red thread work. She pairs her look with a halter-neck plain blouse, creating a mesmerizing visual. She looks as gorgeous as ever with the golden jhumkas and bangles, combining traditional elegance with modern charm.

Jannat Zubair In Threadwork Saree

The charming Jannat opts for a heavily embellished yellow saree featuring an intricately crafted border and floral threadwork all over it. She pairs her look with a scoop neckline blouse, keeping it simple yet attractive. With the colorful choker and minimal makeup, she looks stunning.

Pooja and Jannat did a great job styling their look in the refreshing yellow threadwork saree. So it is difficult to pick anyone between the two.

