Ananya and Bhavna Panday are certainly one of the coolest and most admired ‘mom-daughter’ pairs that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them share a great bond and equation with each other and well, more than the relationship between a mother and a daughter, the two of them always give vibes of best friends. Well, that kind of relationship and equation is certainly considered to be ideal between a parent and a child and well, that’s exactly where these two rock. Both of them love to have fun and celebrate in the best ways possible whenever they get an opportunity and well, all they need is one chance to have a blast. Well, recently, that chance came in the form of Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding.

Both Ananya and Bhavna Panday were seen dancing their hearts out and having a blast at Alanna Panday’s wedding and well, they are both certainly swag goals for real. Both of them were seen sporting gorgeous outfits designed by Manish Malhotra and not just the outfit ladies and gentlemen, they even managed to effortlessly look dazzling and stunning in the jewellery pieces that they wore. It completely matches and goes in contrast with their co-ord saree look and well, we love it. Do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic right?