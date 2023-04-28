Wow: Esha Gupta Steals Show In Floral Dress, See Bold Pics

Esha Gupta, in her latest pictures, looks gorgeous in a floral dress

Esha Gupta is a famous star in tinsel town. She is considered one of the best celebrities on the red carpet of any event. Her impeccable fashion has always been in the headlines. And yet again, the actress is mesmerizing users with her new Filmfare avatar in a floral outfit. Let’s check out Esha Gupta’s bold looks.

Esha Gupta In Floral Outfit

For the Filmfare award, the stunning Esha Gupta donned a strapless flowers-embedded bodycon dress by Ami Patel and Marchesa. Her rosy lips, cheeks, eye shadow, and glow added to her floral beauty. In addition, she styled her look with a pair of floral earrings. She mesmerized everyone with her loose hairstyle. The diva emphasized her toned figure in the picture. And her striking poses made her look irresistibly attractive. Esha Gupta captioned her post, “Filmfare night.”

Esha Gupta Career

The gorgeous Esha Gupta started her journey as an actress with her commercially hit film Jannat 2 in 2012. Then, she was critically praised for her other political film Chakravyuh. After that, however, she got into the negative limelight for her role in Humshakals. The diva has also featured in highest-grossing films like Raaz 3D, Rustom, and Baadshaho. Apart from her fantastic film journey, her social media presence keeps her often in the headlines. The actress has a huge fan following of 14.1 million.

Did you like Esha Gupta’s new3 avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.