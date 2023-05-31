Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali

Bengali star Subhashree Ganguly is a heartthrob in the entertainment business. Her acting and onscreen performance gathered her fame. In addition, she loves to style herself with something beautiful and better. In the latest pictures on her profile, she looked divine in a green ensemble. Let’s check out.

In the latest pictures shared on Instagram, Subhashree donned a beautiful dark green anarkali decorated with gold borders and paired with a netted dupatta that added to her appearance. She Exudes a royal and classy vibe which is rare and unique.

While the long suryakanti earrings, green diamond ring, high ponytail, smokey charismatic eyes, rosy blushes, and peach lips completed her style, overall, she looked like a rich princess.

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her gorgeousness. In the first click, she looked stunning in the ideal pose. While in the next shot, she gave her best candid picture securing her dress. And lastly, she looked into the camera and mesmerized the users with her oceanic eyes. The simple yet attractive anarkali style is perfect for mehendi occasions if you are searching for an option. The actress always captivates her fans with her sartorial choices with her ethnicity.

