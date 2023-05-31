ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali

The gorgeous Bengali diva has a unique taste in fashion. The actress looked captivating in a green anarkali dress in the latest Instagram pictures. Her new avatar is a must-see for her fans

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 14:27:53
Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali

Bengali star Subhashree Ganguly is a heartthrob in the entertainment business. Her acting and onscreen performance gathered her fame. In addition, she loves to style herself with something beautiful and better. In the latest pictures on her profile, she looked divine in a green ensemble. Let’s check out.

In the latest pictures shared on Instagram, Subhashree donned a beautiful dark green anarkali decorated with gold borders and paired with a netted dupatta that added to her appearance. She Exudes a royal and classy vibe which is rare and unique.

While the long suryakanti earrings, green diamond ring, high ponytail, smokey charismatic eyes, rosy blushes, and peach lips completed her style, overall, she looked like a rich princess.

Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali 811621

Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali 811622

Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali 811623

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her gorgeousness. In the first click, she looked stunning in the ideal pose. While in the next shot, she gave her best candid picture securing her dress. And lastly, she looked into the camera and mesmerized the users with her oceanic eyes. The simple yet attractive anarkali style is perfect for mehendi occasions if you are searching for an option. The actress always captivates her fans with her sartorial choices with her ethnicity.

Please share your thoughts with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Subhashree Ganguly Is Magical Mess In Red, Fans Awestruck
Subhashree Ganguly Is Magical Mess In Red, Fans Awestruck
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Royal In Red Embellished Lehenga, See Photos
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Royal In Red Embellished Lehenga, See Photos
Proud mom Subhashree Ganguly shares happy photos with son Yuvaan from Graduation Day
Proud mom Subhashree Ganguly shares happy photos with son Yuvaan from Graduation Day
Photodump: 'Bengali bombshell' Subhashree Ganguly shines in black see-through saree, we are loving it
Photodump: 'Bengali bombshell' Subhashree Ganguly shines in black see-through saree, we are loving it
Subhashree Ganguly Is All Glam And Stylish In This One-Shoulder Thigh High Slit Gown
Subhashree Ganguly Is All Glam And Stylish In This One-Shoulder Thigh High Slit Gown
Subhashree Ganguly wins Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla, shares a special thank you post
Subhashree Ganguly wins Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla, shares a special thank you post
Latest Stories
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Read Latest News