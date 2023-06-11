ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Yaar Di Shaadi: Tamannaah Bhatia is the glam diva in embellished lehenga in new song from Jee Karda

Tamannaah Bhatia, the ultimate glam diva of Bollywood, is all set to sizzle in an embellished lehenga in the upcoming song "Yaar Di Shaadi" from the highly anticipated film Jee Karda. Check out details below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 09:34:25
Yaar Di Shaadi: Tamannaah Bhatia is the glam diva in embellished lehenga in new song from Jee Karda

Tamannaah Bhatia, the ultimate glam diva of Bollywood, is all set to sizzle in an embellished lehenga in the upcoming song “Yaar Di Shaadi” from the highly anticipated film Jee Karda. The multi-talented actress recently treated her fans with enticing glimpses from the music video, and let’s just say, jaws dropped and hearts skipped a beat!

Tamannaah’s style in her embellished lehenga choli

With her impeccable style and mesmerizing beauty, Tamannaah is surely giving everyone major fashion goals. The intricate details on her lehenga, combined with her flawless dance moves, are bound to leave the audience spellbound. It’s safe to say that this song is going to be the life of every wedding playlist, and Tamannaah is the perfect showcase of elegance and charm in this grandiose.

Check out the video-

Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, “Verified
Yaar Di Shaadi out now ❤️

Watch #JeeKardaOnPrime on June 15 only on @primevideoin”

Reactions

Soon after, the actress dropped in the video on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but go gushing on the actress for her performance.

Tamannaah’s other ventures

The actress was recently features in the magazine cover of Lifestyle Asia, as seventh wonder. She also is going to be seen in the movie Lust Stories 2, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma. Apart from that, she recently wrapped up for the movie Jailer, where she is going to star alongside Rajinikanth.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’
Latest Stories
RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more
RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more
Erica Fernandes is rediscovering new momentum in life, read
Erica Fernandes is rediscovering new momentum in life, read
“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love
“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love
This is what ‘Tranquil’ feels like, to Sai Pallavi
This is what ‘Tranquil’ feels like, to Sai Pallavi
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Samantha Ruth’s laze on settee calls for weekend mood, see pic
Samantha Ruth’s laze on settee calls for weekend mood, see pic
Read Latest News