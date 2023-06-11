Yaar Di Shaadi: Tamannaah Bhatia is the glam diva in embellished lehenga in new song from Jee Karda

Tamannaah Bhatia, the ultimate glam diva of Bollywood, is all set to sizzle in an embellished lehenga in the upcoming song “Yaar Di Shaadi” from the highly anticipated film Jee Karda. The multi-talented actress recently treated her fans with enticing glimpses from the music video, and let’s just say, jaws dropped and hearts skipped a beat!

Tamannaah’s style in her embellished lehenga choli

With her impeccable style and mesmerizing beauty, Tamannaah is surely giving everyone major fashion goals. The intricate details on her lehenga, combined with her flawless dance moves, are bound to leave the audience spellbound. It’s safe to say that this song is going to be the life of every wedding playlist, and Tamannaah is the perfect showcase of elegance and charm in this grandiose.

Check out the video-

Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote, “Verified

Yaar Di Shaadi out now ❤️

Watch #JeeKardaOnPrime on June 15 only on @primevideoin”

Reactions

Soon after, the actress dropped in the video on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but go gushing on the actress for her performance.

Tamannaah’s other ventures

The actress was recently features in the magazine cover of Lifestyle Asia, as seventh wonder. She also is going to be seen in the movie Lust Stories 2, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma. Apart from that, she recently wrapped up for the movie Jailer, where she is going to star alongside Rajinikanth.