Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's shopping spree in Jaipur, see full vlog

Sara Ali Khan Sets Foot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Kickstart the Promotion Campaign of Her Upcoming Film "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" Alongside Vicky Kaushal. Scroll below to check the reel by Sara

Sara Ali Khan Sets Foot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Kickstart the Promotion Campaign of Her Upcoming Film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” Alongside Vicky Kaushal. And being an active Instagram user, the diva decided to share a video on her social media handle, to share a video vlog from the city alongside Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan’s video from Jaipur

The video begins with the duo stepping into a local shop, where Sara excitedly mentions their intention to browse through a collection of exquisite dupattas.

Soon after, the scene transitions to Sara and Vicky striking poses with Hawa Mahal, a renowned tourist attraction in Jaipur, serving as an awe-inspiring backdrop. The duo effortlessly blends into the majestic surroundings, exuding an air of adventure and wanderlust.

Continuing their exploration, Sara and Vicky make their way to a jutti shop, where they embark on a delightful journey of selecting traditional Rajasthani footwear. Sara, with her warm and welcoming demeanor, greets everyone with a cheerful “Namaste Darshako,” inviting the viewers to join them on their jutti shopping spree in Jaipur.

However, Vicky, appearing slightly perplexed by Sara’s unexpected burst of shayari, playfully interrupts her, expressing his preference to forgo the poetic interludes. Despite the momentary confusion, the duo’s camaraderie remains intact as they delve deeper into the cultural delights Jaipur has to offer.

Check out:

Are you all excited to see Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on the theatres? Because we are! Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned