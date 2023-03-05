Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman are two of the most well-liked and admired actors in Hollywood. Their on-screen relationship as MJ and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received high praise, but their antics off-screen have won them many more fans. Here are a few of their funniest moments together:

Lip Sync Battle: In 2017, Zendaya and Tom made an appearance on the popular TV programme “Lip Sync Battle,” where they engaged in a lip-sync competition. Tom gave a spirited interpretation of Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” and Zendaya channeled her inner Bruno Mars to give a spirited rendition of “24K Magic.”

Spiderman Prank: Tom and Zendaya pulled off a terrific practical joke on their Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star in 2019 Batalon, Jacob Tom played a trick on Zendaya by having Jacob get unintentionally punched in the face during a fight scene while Zendaya was recording it all on her phone. Jacob’s expression in response to the trick was priceless.

The “Squishy” Interview: Tom and Zendaya were asked to sum up each other in just one word during an interview with “Access Hollywood.” Zendaya used the word “squishy” to describe Tom, which totally confused him. Following the viral event, Tom made fun of the fact that he was still baffled by Zendaya’s use of the word “squishy.”

The “Oops” Moment – Tom and Zendaya engaged in a game of “Never Have I Ever” while appearing on “The Ellen Show.” Once Tom hung up the phone, Zendaya said the word “oops” when Ellen inquired if they had ever mistakenly texted the wrong person his shamed head.

The “Rogue One” Debate: Tom and Zendaya argued about which Star Wars film was the finest in a video for BuzzFeed. Zendaya argued in favor of the more current movie Rogue One, while Tom defended the classic trilogy. After some lighthearted back and forth, Tom finally agreed that Zendaya had a point.

Their antics off-screen, however, have made them even more popular with fans. Tom and Zendaya have shared many humorous moments together, from competing on “Lip Sync Battle” to pranking co-star Jacob Batalon. Among other noteworthy incidents, Zendaya referred to Tom as “squishy”.

