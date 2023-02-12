One of the best actors in Hollywood is Zendaya Coleman. She has demonstrated her abilities in movies with successful box office reception. The cherry on top for Zendaya’s fans is how she conducts herself and her demanding demeanor.

Here is a list of 5 films that demonstrate her outstanding on-screen performances.

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home:

The actress and her reported lover Tom Holland both had steamy roles in the movie. The superhero movie rose to the top of the box office and viewership charts in 2021. And for those who haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth watching.

2) The Greatest Showman:

Drama is the main theme of this entertaining movie. Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Keala Settle, Michelle Williams, and other actors appeared alongside Zendaya in the film. The movie received a 7.5 IMDb rating. The narrative, which has gained widespread cultural acclaim, tackles themes of acceptance, love, and pursuing one’s aspirations.

3) Dune:

For science fiction aficionados, this is a thrilling treat. Zendaya Coleman and Timothee Chalamet play key roles in the movie. The 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name served as the inspiration for Denis Villeneuve’s American science fiction film, Dune. The movie, which is set in the far future, chronicles the adventure of a young man named Paul Atreides as he negotiates the political environment of the desert planet Arrakis and the rival factions contending for control of its important resource, the spice melange. The film will debut on October 1, 2021. IMDb gave the movie an 8 out of 10.

4) Malcolm & Marie:

The actress has starred in both action films and love stories. John David Washington appeared with the diva. IMDb has given the movie 6.6 stars. The pair had several conversations concerning their love, their background, and the movie business throughout the course of one night, which is depicted in the movie.

Critics praised “Malcolm & Marie” for its stark aesthetic, passionate performances by Washington and Zendaya, and the fact that it was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie had its Netflix premiere mixed to favorable reviews.

5) Trouble Don’t Last Always:

This fantastic movie was a delight to watch and is one that any lover of Zendaya Coleman should see. The movie has an 8.9 on IMDb.

Source : zoom entertainment, wikipedia