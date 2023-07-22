ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Bollywood movies that had intriguing narratives with terrible execution

Let's dive into this thrilling rollercoaster of films that teased us with brilliance but ended up being more like a Bollywood dance-off gone awry. Starting from "Mr. X." to the massive ‘Brahmastra’

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jul,2023 12:07:52
Bollywood movies that had intriguing narratives with terrible execution 836162

Lights, camera, disappointment!

Welcome to Bollywood’s Hall of Curious Cases, where intriguing narratives collided with the Bermuda Triangle of execution!

Bollywood, where intriguing narratives sometimes stumble on the red carpet of execution. It’s like watching a magician attempt a grand trick, only to reveal the rabbit hiding up their sleeve before the finale!

Let’s dive into this thrilling rollercoaster of films that teased us with brilliance but ended up being more like a Bollywood dance-off gone awry.

Sighs!

“Mr. X.”

A superhero film with a unique twist – our caped crusader has the power of invisibility! Imagine the possibilities! However, as our invisible hero grappled with villains in the shadows, the movie itself vanished into obscurity. The special effects left us squinting like moles in the sunlight, and the plot holes were bigger than the Invisible Man’s ego. As we tried to make sense of the film, we found ourselves wishing we could become invisible, too, just to escape this cinematic debacle.

“Baar Baar Dekho.”

A romantic drama intertwined with the magic of time travel – a concept that could’ve been the Bollywood version of “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Alas, the execution of this temporal tangle left us more confused than Marty McFly reading a quantum physics textbook. The time jumps felt like a rapid-fire slideshow of random moments, leaving us with emotional whiplash. While Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra looked stunning, we couldn’t help but wish for a clearer narrative roadmap.

“Zero.”

A story of a vertically challenged man seeking love and purpose – a true recipe for heartwarming cinema. And yet, as we soared with Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and Katrina Kaif’s ethereal beauty, we soon found ourselves plummeting into the abyss of a disjointed narrative. The movie struggled to find its footing between a love triangle and a space mission subplot, leaving us feeling like we were orbiting a planet with no atmosphere. Sadly, this time, SRK’s charm couldn’t save the day, and “Zero” left us yearning for a more down-to-earth storyline.

“Atrangi Re”

Where Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush promised an unconventional love story that would tug at our heartstrings. However, the film’s execution left us feeling like we stumbled into a romantic comedy gone horribly wrong. The sparks of love fizzled like a damp firework, leaving us wondering if the title referred to the film’s audacious narrative choices or our longing for a different ending.

“Thugs of Hindostan”

Featuring the dynamic duo of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the adrenaline rush was quite a thing. As the anticipation soared, we were primed for an adrenaline-pumping journey through grand battles and daring escapades. But alas, the movie felt more like a ship lost at sea, battling bad screenplay waves and navigating through inconsistent pacing. The potential of the premise vanished like a magician’s rabbit, leaving us yearning for a tale worthy of its legendary cast.

“Brahmastra”

It promised to be a superhero extravaganza – a trilogy that would make Marvel blush. With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leading the charge, we geared up for an epic battle between good and evil. But it seemed the filmmakers got lost in the cosmos themselves, as the film faced delays as long as a celestial alignment. The convoluted narrative left us stargazing with confusion, wondering when the superhero mojo would kick in. Alas, even the stars couldn’t save “Brahmastra” from feeling like a cosmic misfire.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’ 814216
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’
Bollywood movies that outfaced the boycott gang 790573
Bollywood movies that outfaced the boycott gang
Year Ender 2022: Bollywood Hits And Pits 753978
Year Ender 2022: Bollywood Hits And Pits
Chartbusters Of The Year
Mouni Roy showers unconditional love on Arjun Bijlani, calls him her biggest ‘cheerleader’
Bewitched: Mouni Roy and Anushka Sen are perfect Halloween babes
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836159
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets thrown out by Malti Devi
" I've always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he's somebody who inspires me" TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus' show, 'Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si' 836166
” I’ve always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he’s somebody who inspires me” TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus’ show, ‘Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si’
RIP: Josephine, daughter of comedy icon Charlie Chaplin, passes away 836164
RIP: Josephine, daughter of comedy icon Charlie Chaplin, passes away
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836160
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony 836153
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod 836147
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod
Read Latest News