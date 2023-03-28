Boycott trends are not very new to Bollywood. However, the trend emerged to be impactful after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The rage against the starkids made it evident every passing day. But we do believe that it is not the boycott gang that impacts the collection of a movie; yes, to some point, it does; but somewhere, the content remains the monarch! No denying it. Nothing can surpass good content! It is always the values you bring to the table.

And this very algorithm got a legit hit with Pathaan’s release this year. All the boycott hue and cry could not resist the film’s success from any sight; several other Bollywood movies managed to outface the boycott gang and marked a statement niche among the cinephiles and at the box office. Here we have shared seven movies that weren’t affected by the boycott trend.

Pathaan 2023

The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads faced a massive backlash from the netizens. It all started from the song sequence ‘Besharam Rang’ that brought up a sensuous spectacle showcase of Deepika in some sultry bikinis. However, while some had problems with the ‘too much skin show’, some picked up the ‘saffron bikini’ as an offence towards ‘Hinduism’. However, the movie surpassed all the callouts and secured its strong roots at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed movie Gangubai Kathiawadi sparked the life of Gangubai herself. The movie starred Alia Bhatt. The boycott trend for the movie initiated some were furious that it featured Alia in the lead, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. The rage against the star kids became too aggressive after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Given that, a boycott trend emerged against the movie. However, despite that, the movie did grand at the box office.

Brahmastra 2022

The movie, helmed by Ayan Mukherji, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others. The movie was also boycotted for the weirdest reason ever. The controversy sparked after RK’s 2011 interview, where he expressed his love for beef, as Quint mentioned. This didn’t go well with many and therefore asked, the authority to ban the film.

Chhappak 2020

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called out the movie on Twitter, calling out Deepika Padukone and urging for a ban on her movies. The leader linked it to the incident when DP went to JNU to stand with the student protestors in solidarity owing to CAA-NRC protests, as mentioned in Quint. However, the movie yet did well at the international box office.

Padmavaat 2018

The movie faced wrath from netizens after the news that the film showcases a scene where Alauddin Khilji gets intimate with the Rajput queen Padmavati. Yet the movie did massively well at the box office.

Lipstick Under My Burkha 2016

The movie faced fury from The All India Muslim Tehwar Committee. It also asked the authority to ban the film because of its content which, according to them, hurts the community’s sentiments, as mentioned in Quint.

Dangal 2016

A boycott trend sparked before the film’s release, owing to Aamir Khan’s wife, Kiran Rao’s statement of feeling ‘unsafe’ in India. The couple also spoke about the ‘intolerance’ in the country. However, this did not go well with the netizens, who collectively wanted a movie ban. However, despite the movie became a massive hit.