Feminine rage' in movies: It's time to embrace

Womanhood almost looks like a curse to live with unless it is the divine deity!

Everything that we do gets counted into criticism. Whether you are ambitious in life and choose not to be submissive, not to make a family, or whether you choose the exact opposite or want to balance it out, you shall be labelled as ‘something’ woman.

This labelling, this chaining and pulling start at a very young age. You get prompted upon ‘where to sit’, ‘how to sit’, ‘how to behave’, ‘how to smile’ and above all, how you should always be this embodiment of ‘sweet’ and ‘sugar-coat.’ You be; otherwise, you shall be villainised.

Something we as women get to deal with at every instance of our lives. Whether at the workplace or home… as you fail an inch to keep that ‘poise’ and ‘grace’ of yours, you instantly get labelled.

It is lamentable that women who dare to exhibit the natural and intrinsic emotions of anger, wrath, or rage are often unjustly perceived as unworthy of admiration and esteem.

Indeed a melancholic reality that portrays an irate woman in popular culture (films) continues to instigate discomfort among many. The mere suggestion of an Angry Woman evokes a deeply ingrained perception of hormonal irrationality and uncivilized behaviour, leading to derogatory epithets such as “Bitch.”

What a curious contradiction! The mere portrayal of a woman consumed by a furious state can evoke a stirring and empathetic response within individuals who have undergone similar intense and palpable experiences.

In stark contrast, men, who are sheltered under the veil of masculinity, are allowed to freely express such emotions without censure.

Such a societal disparity is truly a tragedy!

But what we miss out on is that ‘wrath’ or ‘anger’ is nothing but an emotion, a divine sensation that is deemed sacred in this creed. all emotions have the potential to transform into a journey of enlightenment, a path towards greater understanding. For verily, emotions hold within them a wealth of knowledge, and should one delve deep into their core, they shall guide us towards the virtuous paths of sagacity and benevolence.

And as they say, cinema mirrors the societal values projected towards the humankind; verily, the portrayal of rage in male and female characters is starkly dissimilar.

Throughout the genesis of cinema, the perpetration of male violence has been a topic that has sparked relatively little gender-based debate. However, the dawn of a new cinematic era demands that we cast a discerning eye on this historical oversight and foster a more nuanced and equitable discourse on the matter. The time has come to re-examine our societal norms and take a critical stance against all forms of violence, regardless of the gender of the perpetrator.

Men are often depicted as valiant heads whose rage and aggressiveness are a source of admiration, elevating their status as the brave hearts. Conversely, women are vilified and stigmatized for exhibiting the very same emotions.

However, the winds of change are blowing, and a new era has dawned. Female rage is being portrayed in a much more positive and empowering light through the prism of the female gaze.

And now there are films both in Bollywood and Hollywood that showcase female rage as a formidable force. This potent weapon can be wielded with mastery and not merely as a characteristic of the purportedly ‘crazy’ woman.

However, discussing ‘feminine rage’ in the first place makes us recognise the ingrown gender disparity. But the nature of rage is not confined to any specific gender, yet it is unmistakably dissimilar in both origin and essence.

Feminine rage is not a mere variation of ordinary anger expressed through the female lens. It is a profoundly suffused physiological and ancestral response, a raw and visceral reaction to the injustices and wrongs plaguing our world.

As we see ‘Kali’.

But like I said, ‘womanhood almost looks like a curse to live with unless it is the divine deity’

Because when it comes to living women, ‘feminine rage’ is nothing but an ‘overdramatic’ outcry.

But I genuinely feel empowered when I witness feminine rage on the screen, for it deciphers my emotions that are buried inside.

In the realm of contemporary female directors, the depiction of ferocious women on the silver screen is frequently employed as a vehicle to actualize female empowerment in a profound and compelling manner.

Recall, if you will, “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” a scathing and gripping chronicle of a sanguinary heroine, aka Sheila Vand, who prowls the nocturnal avenues of the make-believe “Bad City.” With a masterful and artful inversion of the customary power hierarchy, men pursue her only to be astonished and disconcerted to find themselves, for once, the quarry, not the predator, of this enigmatic and veiled vampire.

Or the ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, the girl coming out as the survivor, unlike her friends who get the death penalty for their sexualities. Amidst the carnage of her ill-fated friends falling one by one, she persists, doggedly enduring a multitude of sufferings before, at last, being granted the opportunity, albeit seldom, to deliver the decisive blow unto the perpetrator.

The cinematic offering of Ti West, “Pearl,” caused quite a stir in recent times, featuring the eponymous character portrayed by the talented Mia Goth. Pearl, a young lass hailing from the countryside, exhibits a fervent desire to attain stardom and break free from the monotony of her rural existence.

In the realm of cinema, there exist several unforgettable moments that have left a lasting impression on viewers. Take, for instance, the iconic scene in “Carrie” where the titular character unleashes the dreaded “curse of blood” at her prom night. Equally notable is Megan Fox’s bewitching portrayal in “Jennifer’s Body,” where she seduces, attacks, and ultimately consumes her unsuspecting male victims. Moreover, the riveting argumentative exchange between Toni Colette and her onscreen son in “Hereditary” remains etched in the minds of all those who have borne witness to this cinematic masterpiece.

What’s more satisfying is these characters are getting popular and celebrated lately on social media platforms!

Remember how ‘Midsommar’ delved into the intricate nuances of female grief, a cathartic experience that resonates with countless women? It has nothing to do with the ‘aesthetics’ of the ‘crying’ as a woman, nor does it limits women as ‘fragile’ but it showcases the manifestation of indescribable experienced by women and just women themselves.

Also, what equally leaves me inspired is the silence that a woman preserves before the outcry, for there, the rage, the wrath become very articulated!

I go in awe every time I see Priyanka in 7 Khoon Maaf!

Or Vidya in Kahaani… silent women with super articulated moves to get done what needs to be done!

And a character like hers shouldn’t terrify anyone! Treating women like ‘barbie dolls’ is just not done!

Similarly, how Amrita in Thappad just couldn’t get away with ‘ek thappad hi toh tha’ And also Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang getting back at Sanjay for his betrayal and infidelity.

The current surge of multifaceted and recognizable female anti-heroes on screen is a commendable effort to address the long-standing dearth of such portrayals in cinematic history. With the lamentable absence of female directors at the helm, there has been a dearth of candidly authentic and relatable female characters. But now, a tide of change is upon us, heralding a new era of captivating storytelling and empowering representation of women on the silver screen.

….

And here’s to my fellow women… it’s okay to be ‘Nasty!’