OPINION: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: A Glimmer of Hope for the Box Office Titan?

Whenever Salman Khan graces the screen, attention follows. That’s the undeniable aura of the megastar. However, his recent box office trajectory has been far from stellar, with films that failed to meet the larger-than-life expectations associated with his brand of cinema.

Disappointment has lingered, not just among cinephiles but among his loyal legion of “Bhai” fans who have yearned for a comeback worthy of his stature. But all it takes is one film—one perfectly crafted spectacle—to reverse the tide, silence the naysayers, and reaffirm his dominance. And Sikandar just might be that film.

With the release of the film’s teaser, all eyes were inevitably locked onto it. The immediate takeaway? It undeniably looks leagues ahead of Khan’s recent outings. While that might not seem like the highest bar to clear, it is still an important distinction. Khan’s persona and on-screen magnetism have often been squandered by directors who fail to harness them effectively.

Yet, under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss—whose Ghajini set a benchmark for action thrillers—it seems like Khan is finally being presented in a massy avatar that is both familiar and refreshingly nuanced.

One of the most striking elements of Sikandar’s teaser is the cinematography and color grading—an aspect rarely highlighted in a Salman Khan film. However, this time around, there is a palpable sense of artistic deliberation, with a visual aesthetic that adds layers to the narrative rather than merely serving as a backdrop for high-octane action.

Murugadoss appears to have infused the film with a sense of visual dynamism that elevates it beyond the generic action template Khan has been trapped in.

Adding to the intrigue is a fleeting glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna. Her brief yet impactful appearance in the teaser is enough to pique curiosity about her role in the film.

Will she merely serve as the conventional female lead in a testosterone-driven actioner, or does her character hold more weight? The teaser strategically leaves that question unanswered, ensuring just the right amount of suspense.

However, while most elements of Sikandar promise a much-needed reinvigoration of Khan’s filmography, one aspect falls slightly short—the background score. In a mass entertainer, particularly one headlined by Salman Khan, an electrifying score can be the heartbeat that drives the adrenaline rush.

While the teaser’s music does manage to generate excitement, it lacks the sheer pulsating intensity that one expects from a high-stakes action spectacle. That being said, it still manages to set the mood well enough to keep expectations high.

At its core, Sikandar marks the first Salman Khan film in quite some time that has generated genuine anticipation rather than cautious optimism. The initial asset does not disappoint—it suggests style, it hints at substance, and more importantly, it signifies a potential return to form for the megastar.

Of course, questions remain. Will the film’s narrative hold up? Will it offer more than just glossy action sequences? And most critically, will it succeed in reigniting the box office magic that has eluded Khan in recent years?

If Sikandar delivers on its promise, Salman Khan might just be poised for his long-overdue blockbuster.