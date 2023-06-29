Prabhas: The Not-So-Powerful Baahubali

Not aware when and how y’all got to know this big, towering star, but I can recall how I first saw him! And it’s not what you think!

Long before the onset of the monumental “south wave.”

All thanks to those matinee shows streamed on the tv channels.

Much like the mindless scrolling through reels that captivates today’s Gen-Z, we, the millennials, wielded the TV remote with similar fervour, and it’s how I got to know Prabhas.

Speaking of the ‘south wave’, I definitely enjoyed how the south cinema got its deserving foothold with the epic starter ‘Baahubali’. And also how Prabhas outpoured with his grandiosity and renown.

But say this, did you know Prabhas before the high-flown Baahubali? In case you are not someone from the ‘remote controller’ league, mostly a ‘NO’, maybe!

And it’s obvious, with his not-so-outshining performance at the box office in his career timeline.

Prabhas, the man of many cinematic adventures, has witnessed some of the most significant setbacks in his career.

Sure, we have blockbusters like Varsham, Chatrapathi, and Mirchi. But let’s not forget the “gems” in his filmography.

Nurturing with average business-like Eeswar, where Prabhas clearly started with a ludicrous bang. But yet, Eeswar was definitely marked as one-of-a-kind for his spectacular acting prowess, sentiments and more.

Or how about the complete disasters like Munna, Yogi, and Rebel?

It’s almost impressive how he managed to make such mammoth flops!

It seems like his magnetic screen presence took a nosedive after the colossal success of Baahubali.

Perhaps the weight of that crown was just too much to bear. And then, when he took a detour into the realm of machismo!

Yes, Baahubali definitely skyrocketed his stardom, but it was just the movie!

It’s like watching a superhero movie, except the hero seems to have forgotten how to emote. But hey, who needs expressions when you have epic battles and larger-than-life sets, right?

Gone are the days when Prabhas would let his vulnerability shine through. Now, it’s all about flexing those biceps and striking action poses.

Because who needs emotional depth when you can have bulging muscles?

It’s a shame, really. We all know Prabhas is capable of more than just flexing his pecs…

But hey, when you’re riding the wave of stardom, who needs range?

Let’s forget about exploring different shades of characters and settle for the tried-and-tested formula of being the ‘ultra-masculine’ man.

Hmmm…slow caps!

…

Speaking of Varsham, Chatrapathi, and Mirchi and their successes at the box office, one certainly needs to count on the intricate blend that Prabhas, the actor, brought in with ease. A blend and stir of all, whether it’s romanticism, softness or the larger-than-life kind of masculinity.

However, the scenario took a complete shift post-Baahubali; and there’s still a big ‘WHY’ to the end.

…

Two theories-

One:

We need to move on and stop expecting another Baahubali in the making. Like that, we summon ‘mediocrity’. You can’t create an ‘epic’ twice! Because when it’s an ‘epic’, we as an audience forget to unlearn it in the process and bring in comparison.

Like we are currently doing with Adipurush… constantly reminiscing the Doordarshan Ramayana and calling Adipurush a ‘crap’.

Well, nonetheless, it’s ‘crap’, but we also need to know and learn how to watch a piece with a virgin mind.

And because the expectations for films like Baahubali witness a tidal surge every day, the makers continue to feed us with similar styles, making it a complete bore and hideous.

No wonder the films post-Baahubali of Prabhas failed because somewhere didn’t match the character ‘Baahubali’ held.

As Alvin Toffler says, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” (Applies everywhere!)

Second:

The makers and Prabhas himself need to let go of the ‘Baahubali’ image. It’s similar to what Bengalis have with ‘Feluda’.

But one needs to know that ‘goodbyes’ are okay and, sometimes, necessary.

Given that, the failure of Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and now Adipurush looks like it was ‘pre-destined.’

We miss the days when Prabhas could make us laugh, cry, and swoon with his versatile performances. Now, it seems like he is almost stuck in an endless loop of action sequences and intense stares. It’s like watching a broken record, spinning round and round, with no sign of growth or evolution.

But fear not, for Prabhas is no stranger to resilience. It’s just that he (like every other artist) needs a break!