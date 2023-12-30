2023’s Most Talked About Showbiz Celebs

1. Sunny Deol: You have to hand it to Sunny Paaji for showing the world what a trueblue star is. No fudged boxoffice figures, no corporate booking…Gadar: The Katha Continues was straightforward a legitimate all-time blockbuster.When after the success Sunny threw the first celebration bash of his life, the entire film industry showed up. That’s how much Sunny and the Deols are loved.Welcome back.

2. Shah Rukh Khan: After a five-year hiatus SRK Paaji made a thundering comeback with Pathaan and Jawaan. So okay Dunki proved a bit of a flunkey. Many believe the film’s title was the villain. What if it was called Nadaan instead of Dunki?We could go aan and aan. Would it have connected better with the audience? Dunki apart, SRK stole the show throughout the year without trying.The rest of the film industry could take lessons on how to win friends and influence people from the Carnegie of Wonderland.

3. Karan Johar : This quirkily dressed bundle of joyous energy has a way of staying in the news. Agreed, his Koffee With Karan was not as spiced up and controversial this year. But what about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which filled the audiences’ hearts with unalloyed love during a year when toxicity had a field day? At year end Karan kissed and made up with Kartik Aaryan. They plan to wow the audiences with their collaboration next year.

4. Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai: Morbid interest in celebrity marriages tore into this couple’s shared life, rendering it into a will-they-won’t-they kind of petal-plucking game. The truth is, at the end of the year they were still together. Until there is an official announcement from the couple, they are still together, period. Shall we let them be?

5. Ranbir Kapoor: Animal has pushed him into the superstardom that he was born into. Even as the film drew furious flak for its venomous misogynistic content, the film’s leading man walked away from the sludge untainted. At the end of 2023 Ranbir is the most wanted actor in Filmistan.