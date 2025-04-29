Aamir Khan Delays Trailer Launch of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Amid Pahalgam Incident

The unveiling of the trailer for the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, has been postponed. The decision comes in light of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, prompting the makers to put promotional activities on hold as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.

Initially planned for release this week, the trailer was expected to kickstart a major promotional campaign. However, Aamir Khan’s team decided to hold off the launch in response to the national sentiment. A revised date for the trailer release is yet to be finalized and will depend on developments in the coming days.

The film marks another significant project for Aamir Khan following his previous work that focused on the inner world of children. While not a direct sequel, Sitaare Zameen Par follows a storyline centered on personal growth triggered through interactions with young minds. The narrative is said to offer a layered look at how children can influence and reshape adult perspectives.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan is experiencing renewed attention at the box office due to the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, which recently marked its 30th year. The film, which had a modest run during its original release, has found new life with current audiences.

Reports from Sacnilk show that the film began its anniversary run with a collection of ₹25 lakh. The following days saw a steady rise, with earnings of ₹30 lakh on day two and ₹50 lakh on the third day, bringing the three-day total to ₹1.15 crore. This performance has placed the re-release among the weekend’s top earners, even managing to outpace some newer titles.

With Sitaare Zameen Par awaiting a fresh launch schedule, and Andaz Apna Apna drawing audiences back to theatres, Aamir Khan finds himself in a moment that blends nostalgia with anticipation. Further updates regarding the trailer launch are expected once conditions permit.