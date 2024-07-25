Abhay Deol makes surprising revelations about his sexuality; about embracing ‘all experiences’

Sexuality and the spectrum it belongs to has been widened over the years but there continues to be a taboo attached to the way people perceive it in one way or another. And especially when it comes to the actors and the entertainment industry, this has barely scratched the surface as we don’t see multiple actors not opening up in their ways.

Actor Abhay Deol is known to never mince his words and be vocal about several things in the industry and himself, where recently in an interview with The Dirty Magazine, he made some surprising revelations as well.

Talking about it, Deol mentioned how he refused the Western way of identifying sexuality, stating that it was too black and white. He noted that the Eastern approach was different, acknowledging the entirety of individuals. He mentioned that he did not define his sexuality, emphasizing that he believed it couldn’t be defined. According to him, defining oneself was more for others’ comfort to categorize individuals neatly. He questioned the need to define himself in Western terms, having embraced all experiences in his life and continuing to do so. Abhay asserted that he did not know how to label his experiences and did not wish to do so. He also believed that everyone possessed both masculine and feminine aspects within them, hence viewing everyone as they/them in his opinion.

In the same breath, he mentioned how he sees masculinity as the ‘ability to make people safe and included.’ Concluding his take and talking about his upcoming projects, he mentioned the film, Bun Tikki alongside Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Lin Lashram, which will be directed by Faraz Afrif Ansari, who is a non-binary openly queer director.