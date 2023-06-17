Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, starrer’s most anticipated film of 2023, made a massive opening on the first release day. Even though there were mixed reviews about the film released on 16th June, it earned around 140 crores on the first day. As per the hype, expectations were really high from the film, and the trade analysts expected the opening to be huge.

Adipurush was released in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kanada. The global collection of films worldwide received a massive collection.

The 2023 mythological action drama is based on the epic Ramayana. The film was written by Om Raut and produced by T-Series. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage in key roles.

The film’s budget is around 500 crore, and the film collected 140 crores successfully on the first day. Even though there were negative reviews from the critics, the film got praised for the soundtrack and cast performance. Om Raut was called out for his direction, screenplay, and visuals.

Rebel Star #Prabhas has created a new record with three movies – #Baahubali2, #Saaho & #Adipurush grossing 100 + crore on the 1st day.#Adipurush Creates a History with Global Box Office opening at ₹ 140 Crore, clocks highest day 1 number for any film made in hindi on Pan-India… pic.twitter.com/OnabtIRWKV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2023

The film collected 140 crores on the very first day, and it will be interesting to witness the film step to the top each day also, if this epic drama will be able to beat the blockbuster of the year, Pathaan.

So did you watch Adipurush? Share your views.