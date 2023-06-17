ADVERTISEMENT
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening

The epic drama Adipurush was the most anticipated film of 2023. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film made a grand opening on the first day of release at the box office

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jun,2023 16:45:01
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, starrer’s most anticipated film of 2023, made a massive opening on the first release day. Even though there were mixed reviews about the film released on 16th June, it earned around 140 crores on the first day. As per the hype, expectations were really high from the film, and the trade analysts expected the opening to be huge.

Adipurush was released in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kanada. The global collection of films worldwide received a massive collection.

The 2023 mythological action drama is based on the epic Ramayana. The film was written by Om Raut and produced by T-Series. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage in key roles.

The film’s budget is around 500 crore, and the film collected 140 crores successfully on the first day. Even though there were negative reviews from the critics, the film got praised for the soundtrack and cast performance. Om Raut was called out for his direction, screenplay, and visuals.

The film collected 140 crores on the very first day, and it will be interesting to witness the film step to the top each day also, if this epic drama will be able to beat the blockbuster of the year, Pathaan.

So did you watch Adipurush? Share your views. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

