After Samantha Prabhu, actress Kapilakshi Malhotra reveals having myositis

Kapilakshi Malhotra, known for her performance in the Telugu film Prema Pipasi, is facing a health challenge as she has been diagnosed with myositis.

The condition, an autoimmune disease affecting muscle strength, has also been publicly battled by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sources reveal that Kapilakshi’s diagnosis came while she was working on her upcoming Bollywood debut. Although the actress has maintained her focus on professional commitments, those close to her indicate that health concerns have been ongoing for two years.

An insider shared that Kapilakshi has been dealing with myositis for a significant period but has not allowed it to interfere with her responsibilities. The source mentioned, “She has continued to fulfill her work obligations despite her health struggles. We are all hopeful for her recovery and admire her resilience.”

The actress gained recognition through her portrayal in Prema Pipasi, where she connected with audiences through her performance and on-screen charm. As she navigates her current health challenges, her determination to balance work and well-being has earned her respect.

Fans and colleagues are offering their support as Kapilakshi focuses on her recovery. Many have expressed their wishes for her to regain her strength and health soon.

Kapilakshi remains a promising talent in the industry, and there is hope that she will overcome this phase with strength and determination.