‘The Family Man’ S3 wrap-up party; Samantha Prabhu makes an appearance

The highly anticipated third season of The Family Man has officially wrapped up, much to the excitement of fans.

Directors Raj and DK shared a glimpse of the wrap-up celebration on January 23 through Instagram, offering a peek into the behind-the-scenes moments with the cast and crew.

The post featured a series of photos marking the completion of filming. The first image showcased the entire team, including lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, gathered around a celebratory cake. The atmosphere of camaraderie was evident, with the cast and crew commemorating the end of what the directors called “the toughest shoot yet.”

Other photos captured candid moments from the celebration. One image stood out, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a denim-on-denim outfit, posing with Raj and DK. Her appearance added a touch of style to the wrap-up party. Another picture showed Manoj Bajpayee and veteran actor Dalip Tahil enjoying the festivities alongside the crew.

The highlight of the party was undoubtedly the cake, which caught fans’ attention in the photos shared by the directors. Alongside the images, Raj and DK expressed their gratitude to the team, writing, “It’s a wrap on Season 3 of The Family Man! Thank you to the wonderful crew and cast for going through with the toughest shoot yet!” The post included the hashtags #TFM3 and #TheFamilyMan3, further fueling anticipation for the season.

With filming complete, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the release date of The Family Man Season 3, which promises to deliver another thrilling chapter of the popular series.