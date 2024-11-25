Samantha Prabhu’s silence on Allu Arjun’s ‘Kissik’ song grabs attention as she showers praise on Varun Dhawan’s ‘Nain Mattaka’ song

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently expressed her admiration for the song Nain Matakka from the upcoming film Baby John on her Instagram story. Sharing her thoughts, Samantha playfully commented, “Thank god I didn’t have to dance with you @varundvn,” addressing actor Varun Dhawan, who stars in the song. She also referred to Keerthy Suresh, her co-star in the film, as “my hottie pattotie” and wrote, “already obsessed with the song.”

In addition to praising the track, Samantha tagged singer Diljit Dosanjh, the film’s producers Atlee and Priya Atlee, and composer Thaman S. Her enthusiastic post generated buzz online, as fans appreciated her acknowledgment of the team behind the song.

However, Samantha’s post also sparked discussions regarding her silence on another recent release, Kissik, a song from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The song features Sreeleela alongside Allu Arjun, with whom Samantha had shared screen space in the chart-topping dance number Oo Antava from the first installment of the Pushpa franchise.

Fans were quick to notice that while Samantha openly supported Baby John, she did not comment on Pushpa 2’s promotional material. Some speculated if this omission hinted at a lack of connection with the sequel’s promotions or if it was simply a personal choice to focus on her other projects.

As discussions continue online, Samantha’s post highlights how closely audiences follow celebrity interactions and preferences, often reading between the lines of what is shared—and left unsaid—on social media. Interestingly, Kissik has also received a lot of backlash from fans on how they feel the song isn’t any good. As known, Samantha worked with Varun on the recently hit series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.