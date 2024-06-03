Anupama Parameswaran, Raashii Khanna & Samantha Prabhu: South Divas Radiate Grace Saree Looks

Anupama Parameswaran, Raashii Khanna, and Samantha Prabhu are well-known actresses in Indian cinema for their talent and elegance. When it comes to sarees, each one adds a certain flair and elegance to traditional Indian clothing. They frequently opt for sarees that radiate timeless elegance and sophistication. They create a beautiful and fascinating design by combining traditional elements and modern forms.

Anupama Parameswaran, Raashii Khanna, And Samantha Prabhu’s Traditional Saree Looks

Anupama Parameswaran

The beautiful actress in a green and golden saree looks ethereal and shared it on Instagram. The actress donned a maroon U-neckline, with half gold threadwork sleeves, a backless, knot-tied blouse and paired with dark green and gold buttas saree with a pleated end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, curly, long-length braided hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner, kajal kohl, peach shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a red and gold choker, a gold layered mala, gold, green, and red long jhumkas, bangles, and a small maroon bindi by The Jewel Gallery.

Raashii Khanna

The dazzling actress looked beautiful in a bottle green saree and posted it on Instagram. The actress donned a black matte with gold lace embellished deep V-neckline, ¾ length sleeves blouse and paired with bottle green and gold buttas, broad border saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a puffed half-tied and open wavy tresses. The actress opted for nude shade makeup with matte eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, blushy shimmery cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a long gold and rose gold necklace, earrings, gold bangles, and a black bindi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress looked lovely in a fuchsia pink saree and uploaded it on Instagram. The outfit features a fuchsia pink deep V-neckline, a half-sleeved shiny fabric blouse paired with a matching color silver thread work saree with a half-pleated and rest-droped end piece. The outfit is from Kshitij Jalori, and it costs Rs. 51,800. She fashioned her hair in a puffed bun hairstyle with white gajra. The diva did her minimal makeup with light peach eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheek and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold and pink stone embellished necklace, ear studs, bangles, and a black bindi by Kerala Jewellery.

