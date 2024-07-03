Ajay Devgn And Tabu’s Upcoming Movie’ Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ Release Date Postponed, Deets Inside!

Ajay Devgn‘s most recent film, Maidaan, received critical acclaim but did not achieve commercial success. His upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is currently making waves after its release date was postponed.

The film was initially scheduled for release on July 5, 2024. However, the release date has been postponed due to Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD’s exceptional performance in North India, which could potentially overshadow Devgn’s movie. The creators made a public announcement on social media, ensuring a new release date will be revealed soon.

Friday Filmworks Production, in an Instagram post, acknowledged the role of the audience in their decision. They wrote, “Dear Friends, On request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, and considering the audience’s interest, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Main Kahan Dum Gha. New Release date to be announced soon.”

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie-

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Pandey and stars the talented Tabu as the female lead actress and Ajay Devgn in the main role. Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz, and Panorama Studios produced the film, featuring captivating MM Keeravani music. With such a stellar team, we can be sure of a cinematic masterpiece.

