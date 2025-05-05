Box Office Hit: Raid 2 Earns ₹73.5 Cr Within 4 Days of Release

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 has won the audience’s hearts and is roaring at the box office by earning 73.5 Crores in just 4 days. According to the industry tracking platform Sacnilk Day 1, the film opened with a great start, collecting 19.25 crores; on Day 2, the film collected 12 crores; on Day 3- 18 crores; and Day 4- 22 crores.

May 5 is the fifth day of the film, the first Monday, and so far, the film has collected 2.25 Crores. The first part of Raid (2018) was a super hit and collected 103.07 crores. It seems like the sequel Raid 2 will cross these numbers soon.

Raid 2 breaks Sikandar, Kesari 2, Jaat records. Sikandar had collected 109.9 Crore in 19 days, Kesari 2 80.5 Crore in 17 days, Jaat’s overall collection of 87.5 Crore.

For Raid 2 to cross 100 Crore, it needs 26.12 Crores, and to surpass its first part, it needs to earn 29.57 Crores.

Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist, with Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in important roles. The film is directed and written by Raj Kumar Gupta produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, and was released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

