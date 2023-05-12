ADVERTISEMENT
Ajay Devgn collaborates with Vikas Bahl for upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside

Ajay Devgn, Panorama Studios and Vikas Bahl collaborate for a supernatural thriller. Read all important details about the film here and let us all know your thoughts ladies and gentlemen

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 19:29:04
Ajay Devgn is one of the finest and most loved actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been entertaining the masses and winning hearts of everyone for the longest time and well, we truly love it and how. In all these years, Ajay Devgn has done an incredible job and no wonder, whenever we see him come up with new projects, we love it.

Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is all set to deep dive into your fears with his next. Post the success of Drishyam 2, the actor and Panorama Studios are collaborating for a supernatural thriller which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film will go on floors in June and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. It is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers will be unraveling more information about the film in the near future. Whenever there is a new project happening at his end, he always makes his fans immensely happy and excited. Well this time as well, it is not anything different for Ajay Devgn fans.

Well, how excited are you all for the release of this film? What are your expectations from the same? Will it be a successful movie? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Ajay Devgn’s Main Aisa Hi Hoon Turns 18
Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to release in cinemas on THIS date, deets inside
Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa witnesses major drop on Monday, collects just 4.50 crores
Keeravani-Ajay Devgn Team Up For Neeraj Pandey’s Film
Did Ajay Devgn’s Meat-Gorging Sequence In Bholaa Shock Audiences?
Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa witnesses minor growth, collects 12.10 crores on day 3
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak
5 Reasons Why Titli Is Television's Geet
When Hansika Motwani got accused of ‘publicity stunt’ post her MMS controversy
Just Mohabbat actor Harsh Lunia welcomes baby girl
