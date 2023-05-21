Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 to be remade in Korean language

Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Panorama Studios and Korean production house Anthology Studios collaborate to remake Drishyam in Korean Language. The movie was a blockbuster hit when it released and well, the results are expected. Let's know more about the project

Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam movie is one of the finest and most appreciated movies ever. It is one of his best work indeed and no wonder, fans and admirers continue to shower and support him with love. The movie was a big hit in Hindi. And now, we have a special update that the movie will be remade in Korean. The first part released in 2015 and it was a hit and the second part in 2022. Both the movies were successful immensely and we loved all of it.

An official statement from the makers read:

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak is all set to take Drishyam to Korea. Today at the Indian Pavilion in Cannes the producer along with Anthology Studios announced a partnership for the remake of Drishyam franchise in Korea. Anthology Studios is founded by former Warner Bros local Korean production head JayChoi, Parasite actor Song Kang Ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee Woon.

The two studios will jointly produce the remake, marking the first collaboration between an Indian and a Korean studio, and the first time a Hindi film will be officially remade in the Korean language. Anthology will remake all the films in the Drishyam franchise, with production on the first installment expected to start next year.

