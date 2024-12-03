Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Rescheduled For May 2025, Dodging Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava’s February Release

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated crime thriller Raid 2 has shifted its release date to May 1, 2025, strategically avoiding a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava. The makers of Raid 2 initially planned to release the film on February 21, 2025. However, with Chhaava now set to debut on February 19, 2025, the team opted to reschedule.

Sharing the news on social media, Ajay Devgn unveiled a new poster for the film, captioning it, “IRS Amay Patnaik’s next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!” Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel brings back Devgn’s popular character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, as he tackles another high-stakes case of financial corruption. Joining him in the film are Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Interestingly, Chhaava itself saw a date change earlier. Initially slated for a December 2024 release, the makers of the historical drama postponed it to February 2025 to sidestep a direct confrontation with Allu Arjun’s pan-India blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the shift on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the move ensures Chhaava steers clear of competing with Pushpa 2, one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the film follows IRS officer Amay Pathak as he unravels another high-stakes white-collar crime. Based on real-life income-tax raids, the story highlights the collaboration between the Income Tax Department and intelligence agencies. Announced in April 2020, the film’s pre-production began in August 2022, with shooting conducted across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Originally set for a February 2025 release, Raid 2 continues the legacy of gritty, suspense-filled narratives.

With both films now enjoying separate release windows, the makers aim to maximize audience engagement and box office collections. Raid 2’s new date, coinciding with the Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1, positions the film for a strong opening.

With both Raid 2 and Chhaava now enjoying dedicated release windows, audiences can look forward to experiencing two distinct cinematic spectacles without the constraints of a box office tussle.