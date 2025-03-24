Akshay Kumar says the F word in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser; the untold story fo Jallianwala Bagh

The teaser for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been unveiled, offering a preview of the upcoming historical drama. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film explores the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Karan Singh Tyagi directs the project.

The teaser, lasting one minute and thirty-nine seconds, opens with an unusual approach. For the first thirty seconds, there are no images, logos, or titles—only sounds that capture the atmosphere of the tragic event. Disturbing audio, including the pleas of victims and gunfire, sets the tone. A message at the start warns viewers about the disturbing nature of the content.

Akshay Kumar plays Sir C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who legally challenged British rule in response to the massacre. A voiceover in the teaser reinforces the historical context, reminding viewers of India’s colonial past.

The film is adapted from The Case That Shook The Empire, a book written by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat. The story aims to bring attention to an important legal battle in India’s history.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, the film also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on April 18, 2025.