Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. It is expected to make a big opening at the box office. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 13:30:05
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is the anticipated film of 2023. Karan Johar’s big-budget film is hyped among the audience with its amazing cast, locations, and setup. The experts predict that the film will make a grand opening at the box office as the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

As per reports of Hindustan Times, a famous producer and film business expert Girish Johar expects a grand opening for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. “It is the one big film after Pathaan. We have had Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha (that performed well at the box office) this year, but these were mid-budget films.”

He also shared that the film is expected to open with 8 to 10 crore on the first day, and the collection will rise on weekends. Also, the film may begin with two digits, and if it maintains the pace, it may also be able to earn 35 to 40 crore in the first weekend. It may go beyond this range, but if the film earns less than this, it means the film has failed.

He further adds the reason and says, “Now this one not only comes from Dharma – a premium production company of the country – but also boasts of top A-listers from the industry. We have veterans like Jaya ji, Dharmendra ji, and Shabana ji. We also have the cream from the current lot – Ranveer and Alia.”

Also, “The good part is that this is a commercial film with a family bend and they are going all out in promoting the film. So I am expecting it gets a good start at the box office. I understand that Barbie and Oppenheimer are scoring big but those films have a very different – urban and multiplex-oriented audience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, being a family film, caters to a different audience.”

