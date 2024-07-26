Alia Bhatt & Bobby Deol to lock horns for action-packed sequence in ‘Alpha’

If it’s antagonist, it is Bobby Deol. The Animal actor has been enjoying a phenomenal purple patch currently where, post the success of Animal, Deol has an array of films in his bag and in most of them he will be playing an antagonist. One such meha project is the YRF Spy Universe Film that headlines the fabulous Alia Bhatt along with Sharvari. The title announcement with the logo of the film happened a few days ago and since then, shoot has been underway.

And a recent report suggests that Deol and Bhatt will lock horns and engage in a no-holds barred action sequence which is now being shot in a heavily-guarded set in Film City, Mumbai.

It will take around four days to complete. The action scene is said to be brutal and will feature a lot of blood.

To make sure that no leaks happen, the entire set is guarded with security and protocol, where even a fly cannot enter or exit without permission. There are said to be about 100 guards making sure that nothing is leaked or goes out in any manner.

Talking about the film, it becomes the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe Arte and the likes of Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and War happened. War 2 is also in the works and Alpha will be the first female-led YRF Spy Universe Film combining with the worlds of other films.