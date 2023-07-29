ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt goes all awe for Ranbir Kapoor’s dapper runway walk at India Couture Week

Alia Bhatt, reacted to one of his ramp-walking clips on her Instagram Stories. Though she kept it simple with a hot face emoji, it was evident that she couldn't contain her admiration for her dapper husband's runway walk.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 20:40:44
Ranbir Kapoor, the dashing actor, rocked the runway at India Couture Week, stealing hearts as he walked for fashion designer Kunal Rawal on day four of the event. The internet went abuzz with pictures and videos of Ranbir from the spectacular show, leaving fans swooning over his impeccable style.

For this extraordinary fashion extravaganza, Ranbir donned a mesmerizing deep blue bandhgala embellished jacket, paired effortlessly with sleek black pants. What caught everyone’s attention was the lungi detail on one side of his pants, adding a unique and stylish twist to his ensemble. As the showstopper, Ranbir was a sight to behold, setting the ramp on fire with his charismatic presence.

Presenting Kunal Rawal’s stunning collection, “Dhup Chao,” Ranbir Kapoor graced the Taj Palace in the national capital, oozing confidence and elegance like a true fashion icon.

The icing on the cake was when Ranbir’s wife, the lovely Alia Bhatt, reacted to one of his ramp-walking clips on her Instagram Stories. Though she kept it simple with a hot face emoji, it was evident that she couldn’t contain her admiration for her dapper husband’s runway walk.

With Ranbir Kapoor’s charismatic charm and Kunal Rawal’s exquisite designs, the show was a remarkable success, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. The lungi-detail pants became a major fashion statement, and fans couldn’t get enough of Ranbir’s voguish style.

Giving toast to RK’s grandeur, Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance at India Couture Week was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, proving yet again that he is not just a heartthrob on the big screen but also a true trendsetter on the runway.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

