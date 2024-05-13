Alia Bhatt on parenting Raha and keeping her away from introduction to screentime as long as possible

Actor Alia Bhatt has been serving motherhood goals ever since her adorable daughter, Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Apart from being a doting mother, she has also managed to only rise to new heights of superstardom when it comes to her professional front.

In a recent conversation with Nod Magazine, where she would talk with her mother Soni Razdan, they went on to have a heart-to-heart conversation about parenting and their hopes for their daughter’s future.

She expressed her concern about the current times, mentioning that, like many parents, she worries. She acknowledged his desire to postpone her child’s exposure to screen time, stating that when she does introduce it, it will be to acquaint her with quality films.

She mentioned how her intention is clear to expose Raha to only films and projects that spark their imagination, reminiscing about her childhood inspiration from films like The Lion King. She expressed her belief in the importance of outdoor experiences for a child’s upbringing, stating that she would endeavor to provide her child with such opportunities as much as possible.

Although she holds a celebrity status, Bhatt’s approach to motherhood is remarkably grounded. She mentioned that, contrary to belief, she typically tends to be forward-thinking, but with Raha, she is simply taking each day as it comes. Her honest recognition of the unpredictable aspects of parenting strikes a chord with numerous individuals, underscoring the widespread understanding that affection and instinct frequently steer the path of nurturing a child.