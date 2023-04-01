The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) debuted in Mumbai on Friday, March 31. Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation, a musical theatre production, added unique touches to the evening. Globally famous figures from the arts and entertainment industry descended on Jio World Gardens in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex for the official opening. The Indian film business was represented by Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and many more celebs.

Lists Of Celebrities Who Attended The Event

The opening was witnessed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who arrived in Mumbai on Friday along with their daughter Malti Marie. Nick looked sharp in a black suit, contrasted against the actress’s shimmering see-through outfit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a newlywed pair, looked adorable as they were photographed matching in traditional off-white attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an actress, looked stunning in a traditional green costume as she posed with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Actress Alia Bhatt was photographed standing alongside her parents, Mahesh and Shaheen Bhatt, as well as their mother, Soni Razdan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a power couple, looked adorable as they attended the occasion dressed in traditional garb.

Couple Sidharth Roy Kapur and actress Vidya Balan were seen attending the occasion.

Along with actress Karisma Kapoor, members of the royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the occasion.

At the ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, Gigi Hadid draws attention in an eye-catching outfit featuring an ocean motif.

Sania Mirza steals the show in a multi-coloured full sleeves gown with a train at the Nita Ambani’e event.